Analysts Anticipate El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO) Will Post Earnings of $0.13 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.13 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for El Pollo Loco’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.11 and the highest is $0.15. El Pollo Loco posted earnings of $0.16 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that El Pollo Loco will report full-year earnings of $0.82 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.81 to $0.85. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.83 to $0.90. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover El Pollo Loco.

El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. El Pollo Loco had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 6.23%. The firm had revenue of $115.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

LOCO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark started coverage on El Pollo Loco in a report on Friday, November 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded El Pollo Loco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded El Pollo Loco from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.50.

Shares of El Pollo Loco stock opened at $14.01 on Friday. El Pollo Loco has a 12-month low of $12.06 and a 12-month high of $21.96. The stock has a market cap of $512.22 million, a P/E ratio of 17.96 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.18 and its 200-day moving average is $16.46.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LOCO. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in El Pollo Loco by 50,004.1% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,665,961 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $28,155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,662,636 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of El Pollo Loco by 244,309.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 471,710 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,628,000 after purchasing an additional 471,517 shares in the last quarter. MIG Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of El Pollo Loco in the second quarter valued at approximately $8,058,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of El Pollo Loco by 99.3% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 727,386 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $12,526,000 after purchasing an additional 362,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of El Pollo Loco by 3.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,421,365 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $44,286,000 after purchasing an additional 72,264 shares in the last quarter. 46.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

El Pollo Loco Company Profile

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc engages in the development, franchising, licensing, and operation of quick-service restaurants under the name El Pollo Loco. It specializes in fire-grilling fresh citrus-marinated chicken with variety of offerings which include Chicken Avocado Burrito, Pollo Fit entrees, chicken tostada salads, and Pollo Bowls.

