Analysts Anticipate ForgeRock Inc (NYSE:FORG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $47.11 Million

Equities research analysts expect that ForgeRock Inc (NYSE:FORG) will announce $47.11 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for ForgeRock’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $46.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $47.50 million. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ForgeRock will report full-year sales of $176.11 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $176.00 million to $176.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $211.02 million, with estimates ranging from $203.95 million to $214.30 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover ForgeRock.

ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $44.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.37 million.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of ForgeRock in a report on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho began coverage on shares of ForgeRock in a report on Monday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of ForgeRock in a report on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ForgeRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Truist Securities began coverage on shares of ForgeRock in a report on Monday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.40.

In other news, EVP Peter M. Barker sold 9,000 shares of ForgeRock stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.91, for a total value of $233,190.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder A.S. Gravityrock sold 12,195 shares of ForgeRock stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.02, for a total transaction of $353,898.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 178,256 shares of company stock valued at $4,644,185.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of ForgeRock during the 3rd quarter worth about $779,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in ForgeRock in the 3rd quarter worth about $8,736,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in ForgeRock in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,183,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in ForgeRock in the 3rd quarter worth about $11,679,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in ForgeRock in the 3rd quarter worth about $9,598,000. 3.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FORG opened at $27.24 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.78. The company has a current ratio of 5.89, a quick ratio of 5.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. ForgeRock has a twelve month low of $20.55 and a twelve month high of $48.88.

About ForgeRock

ForgeRock Inc provides digital identity, delivers modern identity and access management solutions for consumers, employees and things to simply and safely access the connected world. ForgeRock Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

