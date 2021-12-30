Analysts Anticipate PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $63.62 Million

Brokerages expect that PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) will report $63.62 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for PROS’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $64.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $63.39 million. PROS posted sales of $60.86 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PROS will report full-year sales of $250.06 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $249.84 million to $250.45 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $270.74 million, with estimates ranging from $264.00 million to $278.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow PROS.

Get PROS alerts:

PROS (NYSE:PRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.09. PROS had a negative return on equity of 123.71% and a negative net margin of 30.64%. The business had revenue of $62.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.30) earnings per share.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded PROS from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th.

Shares of PROS stock opened at $34.52 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.07 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.48. PROS has a one year low of $23.08 and a one year high of $51.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.05.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in PROS by 70.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 72,766 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,074,000 after purchasing an additional 30,043 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in PROS in the second quarter valued at about $213,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in shares of PROS by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 9,300 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PROS by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 111,593 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,085,000 after buying an additional 3,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of PROS during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $247,000.

PROS Company Profile

PROS Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy. Its solutions selling, pricing, and revenue management leverage artificial intelligence (AI), self-learning and automation to ensure that every transactional experience is fast, frictionless and personalized for every shopper, supporting both business-to-business (B2B) and business-to-consumer (B2C) companies across industry verticals.

Recommended Story: Trading Penny Stocks



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PROS (PRO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PROS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PROS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.