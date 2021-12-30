Analysts Expect Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG) to Post -$0.22 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG) to report earnings of ($0.22) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Airgain’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.22) and the lowest is ($0.23). Airgain posted earnings per share of $0.02 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1,200%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Airgain will report full-year earnings of ($0.25) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.26) to ($0.23). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.19) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.35) to ($0.10). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Airgain.

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $15.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.85 million. Airgain had a negative net margin of 10.36% and a negative return on equity of 8.41%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AIRG. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Airgain from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Airgain from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Cowen lowered shares of Airgain from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $18.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Airgain in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Airgain from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Airgain has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.67.

Shares of AIRG opened at $10.49 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $105.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.14 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.53. Airgain has a fifty-two week low of $9.05 and a fifty-two week high of $29.50.

In other news, Director James K. Sims bought 9,701 shares of Airgain stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.50 per share, with a total value of $101,860.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James K. Sims bought 6,000 shares of Airgain stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.54 per share, with a total value of $57,240.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 16,000 shares of company stock valued at $162,231 in the last three months. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AIRG. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Airgain by 99.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,038 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,518 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Airgain by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,870 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Airgain by 64.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,865 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Airgain by 51.1% in the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 14,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 4,904 shares during the period. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Airgain in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $328,000. 55.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Airgain Company Profile

Airgain, Inc provides embedded antenna products, integration support and test services. The firm works in partnership with the entire ecosystem, including carriers, chipset suppliers, OEMs, and ODMs. Its products include embedded, external and carrier-class antennas. The company offers custom antenna design and performance validation services.

