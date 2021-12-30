Analysts Expect Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) to Announce $0.44 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.44 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Ameresco’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.34 to $0.53. Ameresco reported earnings of $0.47 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Ameresco will report full year earnings of $1.43 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.34 to $1.46. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.42 to $2.26. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Ameresco.

Get Ameresco alerts:

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $273.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.02 million. Ameresco had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 12.38%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently commented on AMRC. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Ameresco from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ameresco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Ameresco from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $96.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Ameresco from $80.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Ameresco from $73.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.30.

In other news, CEO George P. Sakellaris sold 6,988 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.73, for a total value of $522,213.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George P. Sakellaris sold 5,747 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.36, for a total transaction of $415,852.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 161,238 shares of company stock worth $13,409,602. Insiders own 41.68% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Ameresco by 150.0% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 300,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,747,000 after acquiring an additional 180,000 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Ameresco during the 2nd quarter worth about $6,360,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Ameresco by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 42,588 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,671,000 after acquiring an additional 5,402 shares in the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Ameresco during the 2nd quarter worth about $597,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Ameresco by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 176,384 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,063,000 after acquiring an additional 24,294 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.18% of the company’s stock.

AMRC stock opened at $78.90 on Monday. Ameresco has a one year low of $37.70 and a one year high of $101.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $83.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.64, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.61.

About Ameresco

Ameresco, Inc engages in the provision of energy services, including energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations throughout North America and Europe. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Non-Solar Distributed Generation (DG), and All Other.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ameresco (AMRC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ameresco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameresco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.