Analysts Expect Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) to Post -$0.28 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) will post earnings per share of ($0.28) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Asana’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.27) and the lowest is ($0.28). Asana reported earnings per share of ($0.22) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 27.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Asana will report full year earnings of ($0.96) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.96) to ($0.95). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($1.01) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.08) to ($0.92). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Asana.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.04. Asana had a negative return on equity of 199.15% and a negative net margin of 77.59%. The company had revenue of $100.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.90 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.42) EPS. Asana’s quarterly revenue was up 70.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

ASAN has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Asana from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Asana in a research note on Sunday, December 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Asana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $109.00 price objective on shares of Asana in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Asana from $85.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Asana has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.00.

Shares of NYSE ASAN opened at $72.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $104.90 and its 200 day moving average is $91.06. The stock has a market cap of $13.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.13 and a beta of 1.09. Asana has a 1-year low of $25.41 and a 1-year high of $145.79.

In other news, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz bought 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $65.63 per share, for a total transaction of $32,815,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lorrie M. Norrington acquired 3,733 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $66.51 per share, with a total value of $248,281.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 3,253,733 shares of company stock valued at $259,973,282 and have sold 112,440 shares valued at $12,652,854. 54.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASAN. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Asana by 2,403.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,209,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,098,000 after purchasing an additional 4,041,050 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Asana by 144.0% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 6,314,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,711,000 after purchasing an additional 3,726,575 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Asana by 28.1% during the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,460,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416,035 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Asana by 1,032.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,501,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368,491 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Asana by 111.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,156,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,915,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137,850 shares in the last quarter. 30.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Asana Company Profile

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

