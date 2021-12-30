Analysts Expect Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.18 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) will post ($0.18) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Codexis’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.25) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.07). Codexis posted earnings of ($0.06) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 200%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Codexis will report full-year earnings of ($0.28) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.41) to ($0.18). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.49) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.69) to ($0.33). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Codexis.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.12. Codexis had a negative return on equity of 9.02% and a negative net margin of 14.82%. The firm had revenue of $36.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 100.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CDXS shares. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Codexis from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Codexis in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Codexis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on Codexis from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Codexis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.86.

In other Codexis news, Director Patrick Y. Yang sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.60, for a total value of $252,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dennis P. Wolf sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.83, for a total value of $144,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 74,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,535,700. 7.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CDXS. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Codexis by 25.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 917,537 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,837,000 after purchasing an additional 187,000 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Codexis by 58.7% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 96,789 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,193,000 after purchasing an additional 35,789 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Codexis by 9.9% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 52,181 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 4,681 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of Codexis by 16.4% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 15,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Codexis by 14.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,108 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 2,077 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.05% of the company’s stock.

CDXS traded down $0.56 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 374,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 606,610. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.66. Codexis has a 12 month low of $16.55 and a 12 month high of $42.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -131.04 and a beta of 1.60.

Codexis

Codexis, Inc is an enzyme engineering company, which engages in the development and sale of therapeutics. It operates through the Performance Enzymes and Novel Biotherapeutics segments. The Performance Enzymes segment commercializes CodeEvolver protein engineering technology platform and products in the pharmaceuticals market.

