Analysts Expect Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $979.07 Million

Equities analysts expect that Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) will report sales of $979.07 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Flowers Foods’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $969.92 million and the highest is $994.30 million. Flowers Foods posted sales of $1.02 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Flowers Foods will report full-year sales of $4.33 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.32 billion to $4.34 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $4.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.38 billion to $4.42 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Flowers Foods.

Get Flowers Foods alerts:

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. Flowers Foods had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 19.97%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Flowers Foods from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Flowers Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Flowers Foods from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.33.

Shares of NYSE FLO remained flat at $$27.44 during trading hours on Thursday. 23,163 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,185,713. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.12 and its 200 day moving average is $24.72. The stock has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.38 and a beta of 0.28. Flowers Foods has a fifty-two week low of $21.66 and a fifty-two week high of $27.72.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio is 80.77%.

In other news, insider Heeth Iv Varnedoe sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.93, for a total value of $77,790.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 11.67% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership now owns 122,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,956,000 after purchasing an additional 25,430 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Flowers Foods during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,646,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 55,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 5,395 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 33,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thomasville National Bank increased its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 791,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,703,000 after purchasing an additional 34,188 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.38% of the company’s stock.

About Flowers Foods

Flowers Foods, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of bakery products. The firm offers bakery foods for retail and food service customers in the United States. Its brands include Nature’s Own, Dave’s Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Tastykake and Mrs. Freshley’s. The company was founded by William Howard Flowers, Sr.

Further Reading: Pattern Day Trader

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Flowers Foods (FLO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Flowers Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowers Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.