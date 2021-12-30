Analysts Expect Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) to Announce $0.31 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) to report earnings of $0.31 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.28 to $0.36. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of $0.36 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of $1.29 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.25 to $1.69. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Ironwood Pharmaceuticals.

Get Ironwood Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $103.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.27 million. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 128.30% and a return on equity of 64.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th.

NASDAQ:IRWD opened at $11.85 on Friday. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $8.78 and a 52 week high of $14.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.91 and a 200 day moving average of $12.56. The company has a quick ratio of 4.77, a current ratio of 4.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.24.

In other news, CEO Thomas A. Mccourt sold 52,644 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.58, for a total value of $609,617.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Thomas A. Mccourt sold 46,327 shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.41, for a total transaction of $528,591.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 168,402 shares of company stock worth $1,928,520 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRWD. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 79.0% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,812,227 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $102,027,000 after acquiring an additional 3,448,000 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 934.7% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 2,220,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,998,000 after purchasing an additional 2,005,800 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 255.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,547,452 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $19,900,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111,923 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,471,775 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $162,883,000 after purchasing an additional 920,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 65.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,307,605 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,699,000 after purchasing an additional 910,801 shares during the last quarter.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a healthcare company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of Gastrointestinal (GI) product opportunities in areas of significant unmet need, leveraging demonstrated expertise and capabilities in GI diseases. Its products include linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonists which treats patients irritable bowel syndrome with constipation and chronic constipation.

Recommended Story: How to interpret a stock’s beta number



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (IRWD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.