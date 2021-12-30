Analysts Expect Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Will Announce Earnings of $1.42 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) will announce earnings per share of $1.42 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Thirty Three analysts have issued estimates for Shopify’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $3.50 and the lowest is $0.58. Shopify reported earnings of $1.58 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 10.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Shopify will report full year earnings of $6.39 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.61 to $8.55. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $6.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.67 to $23.15. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Shopify.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.34. Shopify had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 81.00%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. Shopify’s revenue was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis.

SHOP has been the subject of several research reports. Susquehanna cut their target price on Shopify from $1,800.00 to $1,700.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,800.00 target price on shares of Shopify in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Shopify from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,598.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Shopify in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $1,570.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Loop Capital lowered Shopify from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,600.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,643.96.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fortis Advisors LLC boosted its position in Shopify by 338,945.0% in the third quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 339,045 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 338,945 shares during the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Shopify by 135,577.8% in the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 324,270 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 324,031 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Shopify by 9,627.1% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 283,933 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $384,951,000 after purchasing an additional 281,014 shares during the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd boosted its position in Shopify by 38.8% in the second quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 594,140 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $869,817,000 after purchasing an additional 165,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coatue Management LLC boosted its position in Shopify by 60.8% in the second quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 414,822 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $606,046,000 after purchasing an additional 156,824 shares during the last quarter. 59.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SHOP traded up $12.83 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1,404.91. 8,701 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,228,035. Shopify has a 12-month low of $1,005.14 and a 12-month high of $1,762.92. The company has a current ratio of 13.97, a quick ratio of 13.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $175.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.36, a PEG ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1,486.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,479.15.

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

