Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Femasys (FEMY)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Femasys (NASDAQ: FEMY) recently:

12/28/2021 – Femasys was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Femasys Inc.is a biomedical company focused on transforming women’s healthcare by developing novel solutions as well as providing significant clinical impact to address severely underserved areas. The company’s lead product candidates offer FemBloc and FemaSeed. Femasys Inc. is based in ATLANTA. “

12/24/2021 – Femasys was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $5.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Femasys Inc.is a biomedical company focused on transforming women’s healthcare by developing novel solutions as well as providing significant clinical impact to address severely underserved areas. The company’s lead product candidates offer FemBloc and FemaSeed. Femasys Inc. is based in ATLANTA. “

12/20/2021 – Femasys was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Femasys Inc.is a biomedical company focused on transforming women’s healthcare by developing novel solutions as well as providing significant clinical impact to address severely underserved areas. The company’s lead product candidates offer FemBloc and FemaSeed. Femasys Inc. is based in ATLANTA. “

12/17/2021 – Femasys was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $4.50 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Femasys Inc.is a biomedical company focused on transforming women’s healthcare by developing novel solutions as well as providing significant clinical impact to address severely underserved areas. The company’s lead product candidates offer FemBloc and FemaSeed. Femasys Inc. is based in ATLANTA. “

12/14/2021 – Femasys was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Femasys Inc.is a biomedical company focused on transforming women’s healthcare by developing novel solutions as well as providing significant clinical impact to address severely underserved areas. The company’s lead product candidates offer FemBloc and FemaSeed. Femasys Inc. is based in ATLANTA. “

12/7/2021 – Femasys was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $5.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Femasys Inc.is a biomedical company focused on transforming women’s healthcare by developing novel solutions as well as providing significant clinical impact to address severely underserved areas. The company’s lead product candidates offer FemBloc and FemaSeed. Femasys Inc. is based in ATLANTA. “

12/1/2021 – Femasys was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Femasys Inc.is a biomedical company focused on transforming women’s healthcare by developing novel solutions as well as providing significant clinical impact to address severely underserved areas. The company’s lead product candidates offer FemBloc and FemaSeed. Femasys Inc. is based in ATLANTA. “

11/25/2021 – Femasys was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $4.50 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Femasys Inc.is a biomedical company focused on transforming women’s healthcare by developing novel solutions as well as providing significant clinical impact to address severely underserved areas. The company’s lead product candidates offer FemBloc and FemaSeed. Femasys Inc. is based in ATLANTA. “

11/19/2021 – Femasys was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Femasys Inc.is a biomedical company focused on transforming women’s healthcare by developing novel solutions as well as providing significant clinical impact to address severely underserved areas. The company’s lead product candidates offer FemBloc and FemaSeed. Femasys Inc. is based in ATLANTA. “

11/18/2021 – Femasys was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $7.25 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Femasys Inc.is a biomedical company focused on transforming women’s healthcare by developing novel solutions as well as providing significant clinical impact to address severely underserved areas. The company’s lead product candidates offer FemBloc and FemaSeed. Femasys Inc. is based in ATLANTA. “

Shares of NASDAQ FEMY traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $3.68. 1,529 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 138,092. Femasys Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.05 and a 52-week high of $13.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 15.57 and a quick ratio of 15.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.52.

Get Femasys Inc alerts:

Femasys (NASDAQ:FEMY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $0.27 million for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Femasys Inc. will post -1.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new stake in Femasys during the second quarter worth approximately $1,825,000. Tri Locum Partners LP grew its stake in Femasys by 1.0% during the third quarter. Tri Locum Partners LP now owns 190,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,313,000 after buying an additional 1,847 shares during the period. CM Management LLC purchased a new stake in Femasys during the second quarter worth approximately $487,000. PVG Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in Femasys during the second quarter worth approximately $344,000. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in Femasys during the third quarter worth approximately $162,000. Institutional investors own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Femasys Inc, a biomedical company, researches, develops, and manufactures medical devices for the women's healthcare market in the United States. The company develops permanent birth control solutions, such as FemBloc and FemChec; FemaSeed, an artificial insemination solution; FemCerv, a sterile, single-use disposable endocervical curettage product; and FemEMB, a product candidate for endometrial sampling in support of uterine cancer detection testing.

Featured Article: Current Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Femasys Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Femasys Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.