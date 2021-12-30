Analysts Set Aritzia Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATZAF) PT at $49.29

Aritzia Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATZAF) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $49.29.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Aritzia from C$43.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Aritzia from C$44.00 to C$49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Aritzia from C$43.00 to C$49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Aritzia from C$44.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Aritzia from C$43.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

ATZAF stock traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $40.20. 5,190 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,618. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.18. Aritzia has a 52 week low of $19.48 and a 52 week high of $43.50.

Aritzia, Inc engages in the design of apparel and accessories for its collection of fashion brands. Its brands include Wilfred, Babaton, Tna, Wilfred Free, Sunday Best, Le Fou Wilfred, Denim Forum, Little Moon, and The Group by Babaton. It operates through Canada, and United States geographical segments.

