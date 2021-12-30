Analysts Set Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:INGXF) PT at $25.33

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:INGXF) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.33.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on INGXF shares. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$23.50 to C$26.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$24.00 to C$23.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$23.00 to C$22.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$24.00 to C$23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

Shares of Innergex Renewable Energy stock opened at $14.47 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Innergex Renewable Energy has a one year low of $12.96 and a one year high of $25.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.65 and a beta of 0.39. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.20.

Innergex Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:INGXF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $146.59 million for the quarter. Innergex Renewable Energy had a positive return on equity of 1.94% and a negative net margin of 24.74%.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.1431 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a yield of 3.87%. Innergex Renewable Energy’s payout ratio is -69.51%.

About Innergex Renewable Energy

Innergex Renewable Energy, Inc engages in the development, acquisition, and operations of run-of-river hydroelectric facilities, wind farms, solar photovoltaic farms, and geothermal power generation plants. It operates through the following segments: Hydroelectric Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

