Analysts Set Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Price Target at $208.19

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-four ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $208.19.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PXD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $263.00 to $276.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $206.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $208.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th.

In related news, EVP Chris J. Cheatwood sold 8,235 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.86, for a total value of $1,489,382.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Larry R. Grillot sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.39, for a total transaction of $165,951.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 154.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 224 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PXD stock traded down $1.94 on Thursday, hitting $181.62. The stock had a trading volume of 17,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,352,527. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $183.21 and its 200-day moving average is $167.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.63. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52-week low of $109.89 and a 52-week high of $196.64.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas development company reported $4.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.26. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 11.98%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 13.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a $3.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.43%.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Co Operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses in the operation of Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

