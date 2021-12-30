Analysts Set Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) PT at $118.25

Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $118.25.

TWST has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Twist Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Twist Bioscience from $130.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

Twist Bioscience stock opened at $75.47 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of -23.88 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $101.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.67. Twist Bioscience has a twelve month low of $73.18 and a twelve month high of $214.07.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.04). Twist Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 24.90% and a negative net margin of 114.93%. The business had revenue of $37.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.54) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Twist Bioscience will post -4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Emily M. Leproust sold 8,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.77, for a total transaction of $1,139,024.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider William Banyai sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.20, for a total value of $2,130,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 164,151 shares of company stock worth $17,124,149 over the last three months. 7.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Twist Bioscience in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Twist Bioscience during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC boosted its position in Twist Bioscience by 266.7% during the second quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Twist Bioscience during the second quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Windsor Creek Advisors LLC bought a new position in Twist Bioscience during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Twist Bioscience Company Profile

Twist Bioscience Corp. develops proprietary semiconductor-based synthetic DNA manufacturing process. It produces synthetic biology tools such as genes, oligo pools, variant libraries, DNA data storage and NGS. The firm also produces agriculture production as well as new applications such as in vivo diagnostics, biodetection and data storage.

