Analyzing FIGS (NYSE:FIGS) and Ever-Glory International Group (NASDAQ:EVK)

FIGS (NYSE:FIGS) and Ever-Glory International Group (NASDAQ:EVK) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares FIGS and Ever-Glory International Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FIGS $263.11 million 16.35 $49.76 million N/A N/A Ever-Glory International Group $267.35 million 0.13 $3.28 million $0.09 25.56

FIGS has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Ever-Glory International Group.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

29.2% of FIGS shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.2% of Ever-Glory International Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 38.0% of Ever-Glory International Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares FIGS and Ever-Glory International Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FIGS -2.63% -6.32% -4.81% Ever-Glory International Group 0.46% 1.05% 0.42%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for FIGS and Ever-Glory International Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FIGS 0 2 10 0 2.83 Ever-Glory International Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

FIGS currently has a consensus price target of $42.42, suggesting a potential upside of 61.22%. Given FIGS’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe FIGS is more favorable than Ever-Glory International Group.

About FIGS

FIGS, Inc. operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and other non-scrub offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, activewear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, masks, and face shields. The company markets and sells its products through its digital platform comprising website and mobile app. FIGS, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California.

About Ever-Glory International Group

Ever-Glory International Group, Inc. enagegs in providing supply chain solutions and retailing of fashion apparel through its subsidiaries. The firm also involves in the development and design, sampling, sourcing, quality control, manufacturing, logistics, customs clearance, and distribution of garment and accessories. It operates through the Wholesale and Retail segments. The Wholesale segment consists of complete set of services of supply chain management and worldwide sale of apparel to domestic and international casual wear, sportswear, and outerwear brands and retailers in major markets. The Retail segment offers retail-channel sales to consumers through retail stores. The company was founded on October 19, 1994 and is headquartered in Nanjing, China.

