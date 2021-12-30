Analyzing FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) and Alset EHome International (NASDAQ:AEI)

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) and Alset EHome International (NASDAQ:AEI) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

67.8% of FirstService shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.1% of Alset EHome International shares are held by institutional investors. 38.8% of Alset EHome International shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares FirstService and Alset EHome International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FirstService 3.99% 17.78% 5.56% Alset EHome International -282.05% -61.62% -55.23%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares FirstService and Alset EHome International’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FirstService $2.77 billion 3.08 $87.26 million $2.86 68.10 Alset EHome International $16.24 million 1.61 -$2.52 million N/A N/A

FirstService has higher revenue and earnings than Alset EHome International.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for FirstService and Alset EHome International, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FirstService 0 4 1 0 2.20 Alset EHome International 0 0 0 0 N/A

FirstService presently has a consensus target price of $200.25, indicating a potential upside of 2.81%. Given FirstService’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe FirstService is more favorable than Alset EHome International.

Summary

FirstService beats Alset EHome International on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

FirstService Company Profile

FirstService Corp. engages in the provision of property services. It operates through the FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands segments. The FirstService Residential segment offers residential property management services in North America. The FirstService Brands segment covers residential and commercial customers through both franchise systems, and company-owned operations. The company was founded by Jay S. Hennick in 1989 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Alset EHome International Company Profile

Alset EHome International Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in property development, digital transformation technology, and biohealth activities in the United States, Singapore, Hong Kong, Australia, and South Korea. The company engages in the land development, home building, sales and rental, and property management businesses. It designs applications for enterprise messaging and e-commerce software platforms; and engages in the research of nutritional chemistry to create a natural sugar alternative, products to slow the spread of disease, and natural foods and supplements, as well as to treat neurological and immune-related diseases. The company was formerly known as HF Enterprises Inc. and changed its name to Alset EHome International Inc. in February 2021. Alset EHome International Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Bethesda, Maryland. Alset EHome International Inc. was formerly a subsidiary of Hancock Fabrics, Inc.

