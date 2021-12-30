Analyzing PayPoint (OTCMKTS:PYPTF) & ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY)

ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY) and PayPoint (OTCMKTS:PYPTF) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares ageas SA/NV and PayPoint’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ageas SA/NV 5.19% 5.32% 0.66% PayPoint N/A N/A N/A

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for ageas SA/NV and PayPoint, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ageas SA/NV 2 3 5 0 2.30 PayPoint 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk and Volatility

ageas SA/NV has a beta of 0.74, suggesting that its stock price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PayPoint has a beta of -0.2, suggesting that its stock price is 120% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares ageas SA/NV and PayPoint’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ageas SA/NV $14.13 billion 0.69 $1.30 billion $4.59 11.18 PayPoint $167.13 million 2.96 $28.17 million N/A N/A

ageas SA/NV has higher revenue and earnings than PayPoint.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.3% of ageas SA/NV shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

ageas SA/NV beats PayPoint on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ageas SA/NV

ageas SA/NV engages in the provision of life and non-life insurance, investments, and real estate services. It operates through the following segments: Belgium, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Asia, Reinsurance, and General Account. The Belgium segment offers life and non-life products to private individuals and small to medium enterprises under the name of AG insurance. The United Kingdom segment provides non-life insurance solutions and related life protection businesses, with personal and commercial line markets. The Continental Europe segment consists of European insurance activities excluding Belgium and the United Kingdom. The Asia segment is organized in the form of joint ventures with local partners and financial institutions in Hong Kong, China, Malaysia, Thailand, and India. The General Account segment comprises activities not related to the core Insurance business, such as group finance and other holding activities. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Brussels, Belgium.

About PayPoint

PayPoint plc provides specialist consumer payment, transaction processing, settlement, and other services and products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, and Romania. It offers bill and general services, such as prepaid energy, bills, and cash out services; top-ups, including mobiles phones, eMoney vouchers, prepaid debit cards, and lottery tickets; and retail services comprising ATM, card payments, parcels, money transfer, SIMs, EPoS, and receipt advertising. The company also provides MultiPay, a payment solution; and PayPoint One retail terminal. It serves consumers, convenience retailers, and business and public sectors. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Welwyn Garden City, the United Kingdom.

