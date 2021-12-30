Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) Shares Gap Up to $19.10

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $19.10, but opened at $19.56. Anavex Life Sciences shares last traded at $18.94, with a volume of 2,088 shares.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Anavex Life Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a report on Thursday, November 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a report on Thursday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.89.
The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of -33.11 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.85.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Saturna Capital CORP boosted its position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Saturna Capital CORP now owns 13,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 42,315 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $759,000 after buying an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 68,751 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after buying an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,475 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Anavex Life Sciences by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 29,195 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.86% of the company’s stock.
About Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL)
Anavex Life Sciences Corp. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of different therapeutics for the treatment of neurodegenerative and neurodevelopmental diseases. Its lead compound, ANAVEX2-73, is being developed to treat Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s disease and central nervous system diseases, including Rett syndrome.
