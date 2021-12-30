Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) Shares Gap Up to $19.10

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $19.10, but opened at $19.56. Anavex Life Sciences shares last traded at $18.94, with a volume of 2,088 shares.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Anavex Life Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a report on Thursday, November 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a report on Thursday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.89.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of -33.11 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.85.

Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.15). During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Anavex Life Sciences Corp. will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Saturna Capital CORP boosted its position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Saturna Capital CORP now owns 13,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 42,315 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $759,000 after buying an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 68,751 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after buying an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,475 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Anavex Life Sciences by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 29,195 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.86% of the company’s stock.

About Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL)

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of different therapeutics for the treatment of neurodegenerative and neurodevelopmental diseases. Its lead compound, ANAVEX2-73, is being developed to treat Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s disease and central nervous system diseases, including Rett syndrome.

