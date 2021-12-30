Andrew R. Heyer Sells 3,816 Shares of The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) Stock

The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) Director Andrew R. Heyer sold 3,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.21, for a total value of $256,473.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ LOVE opened at $65.90 on Thursday. The Lovesac Company has a 1-year low of $38.91 and a 1-year high of $95.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $73.98 and a 200-day moving average of $68.65. The firm has a market cap of $996.61 million, a PE ratio of 30.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 2.31.

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.57. Lovesac had a return on equity of 30.66% and a net margin of 8.10%. The company had revenue of $116.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. Lovesac’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Lovesac Company will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Lovesac during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,354,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Lovesac by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 166,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,314,000 after purchasing an additional 21,540 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Lovesac by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 199,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,936,000 after purchasing an additional 27,044 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Lovesac by 38.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 58,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,691,000 after purchasing an additional 16,480 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Lovesac by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592 shares during the period. 91.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on LOVE shares. TheStreet cut Lovesac from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Lovesac from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. The analyst said they reported strong Q3 results citing the company’s innovative product offering, increasing brand awareness, and quick delivery times contributing to its revenue growth. She believes EBITDA growth will outpace revenue growth despite gross margin pressure as a stronger-than-expected top-line forecast should drive operating leverage. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Lovesac from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Lovesac from $100.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on Lovesac from $102.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lovesac has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.63.

The Lovesac Co is a technology driven, omni-channel company. It designs, manufactures, and sells furniture comprised of modular couches called sactionals and foam beanbag chairs called sacs. Its products include sactionals, sacs, and accessories. The company was founded by Shawn David Nelson in 1995 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

