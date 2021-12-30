Anfield Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Anfield Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 279.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,276 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the period. Anfield Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NVDA. Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 120 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 124 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $112,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 366.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 140 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NVDA. Truist upped their target price on NVIDIA from $360.00 to $389.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on NVIDIA from $245.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on NVIDIA from $260.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Summit Insights raised NVIDIA from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on NVIDIA from $225.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $329.07.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $300.01 on Thursday. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $115.67 and a 1 year high of $346.47. The firm has a market cap of $750.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.45, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 6.53 and a current ratio of 7.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $293.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $236.51.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.06. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 41.79% and a net margin of 33.81%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.05%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.93%.

In other NVIDIA news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 440,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.16, for a total value of $143,510,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 41,484 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.50, for a total value of $12,922,266.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 560,012 shares of company stock valued at $181,813,810. Insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

