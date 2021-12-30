Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Shares Sold by Platform Technology Partners

Platform Technology Partners cut its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,795 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 176 shares during the period. Platform Technology Partners’ holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BUD. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 5.5% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,752,865 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $919,874,000 after purchasing an additional 659,126 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 4.6% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,914,897 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $425,932,000 after acquiring an additional 261,308 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 62.0% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 604,087 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $43,500,000 after acquiring an additional 231,229 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the second quarter valued at $6,042,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the second quarter valued at $5,606,000.

Shares of BUD stock opened at $60.26 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $58.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.92. The firm has a market cap of $119.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.30, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.56. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 1 year low of $54.08 and a 1 year high of $79.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.28. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a return on equity of 15.40% and a net margin of 9.41%. The firm had revenue of $14.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on BUD shares. Bank of America raised Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.11.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Middle Americas, South America, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Global Export and Holding Companies.

