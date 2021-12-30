ANON Price Reaches $0.0364 on Exchanges (ANON)

ANON (CURRENCY:ANON) traded up 130.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 29th. In the last seven days, ANON has traded up 178.1% against the U.S. dollar. One ANON coin can currently be purchased for $0.0364 or 0.00000078 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ANON has a market cap of $276,076.87 and $290.00 worth of ANON was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002143 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000735 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002145 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001767 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.70 or 0.00057227 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00005293 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002143 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001172 BTC.

ANON Profile

ANON is a coin. ANON’s total supply is 8,554,514 coins and its circulating supply is 7,593,802 coins. The Reddit community for ANON is /r/AnonymousBitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for ANON is www.anonfork.io . ANON’s official Twitter account is @ANON_WeAreANON and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ANON is a community-driven privacy cryptocurrency. It was crafted to bring the best of Bitcoin’s code together with its own unique traits and enhanced privacy and utility characteristics from other blockchain technologies. ANON, a.k.a. Anonymous, was originally announced on CNBC’s “Crypto Trader” program in late April, 2018. “

Buying and Selling ANON

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ANON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ANON should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ANON using one of the exchanges listed above.

