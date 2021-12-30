Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Anterix Inc. operates as a wireless communications company. It focuses on enabling private broadband connectivity for critical infrastructure and enterprise businesses. The company operates primarily in the United States, Hawaii, Alaska and Puerto Rico. Anterix Inc., formerly known as pdvWireless Inc., is based in Woodland Park, New Jersey. “

Shares of NASDAQ:ATEX traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $59.11. The company had a trading volume of 1,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,620. Anterix has a 1-year low of $32.10 and a 1-year high of $66.55. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.31 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.60.

Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.01. Anterix had a negative return on equity of 22.27% and a negative net margin of 6,017.29%. The firm had revenue of $0.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.18 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.94) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Anterix will post -2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Hamid Akhavan purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $61.04 per share, with a total value of $152,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Gena L. Ashe sold 997 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.96, for a total value of $61,774.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 2,700 shares of company stock valued at $164,058 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.05% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ATEX. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Anterix by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 15,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Anterix by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Anterix by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Anterix by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 8,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Anterix by 51.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. 83.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Anterix

Anterix, Inc operates as a wireless communications company. The firm focuses on commercializing spectrum assets to enable targeted utility and critical infrastructure customers to deploy private broadband networks, technologies and solutions. It’s solutions include Private LTE and Active Ecosystem. The company was founded by Peter Joel Lasensky and Richard Edward Rohmann in 1997 and is headquartered in Woodland Park, NJ.

