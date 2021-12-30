Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) Shares Purchased by Sound Shore Management Inc CT

Sound Shore Management Inc CT increased its stake in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 242,329 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,238 shares during the period. Anthem makes up 2.6% of Sound Shore Management Inc CT’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Sound Shore Management Inc CT’s holdings in Anthem were worth $90,340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Anthem by 11.1% during the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its position in Anthem by 2.6% in the third quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC raised its position in Anthem by 2.1% in the second quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Anthem by 3.4% in the second quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 923 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors raised its position in Anthem by 20.0% in the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 88.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ANTM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on Anthem from $450.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Cowen initiated coverage on Anthem in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $465.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Anthem from $425.00 to $486.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Anthem from $465.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on Anthem from $440.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Anthem has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $473.85.

In other news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 1,150 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.00, for a total value of $501,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

ANTM opened at $467.67 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $113.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.99, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.04. Anthem, Inc. has a 52 week low of $286.04 and a 52 week high of $469.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $429.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $397.86.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $6.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.37 by $0.42. Anthem had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 4.12%. The firm had revenue of $35.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.35 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.20 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Anthem, Inc. will post 25.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.29%.

Anthem Profile

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

