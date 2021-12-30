Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI) Shares Gap Down to $13.55

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $13.55, but opened at $13.23. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance shares last traded at $13.27, with a volume of 5,792 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.25 and a 200 day moving average of $15.02. The company has a quick ratio of 66.82, a current ratio of 66.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.01). Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 80.15%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.62%. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

In other Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance news, Director Robert A. Kasdin sold 15,000 shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.43, for a total value of $231,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 3.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,496,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $231,213,000 after buying an additional 512,404 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 2.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,591,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,833,000 after purchasing an additional 119,623 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 6.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,449,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,327,000 after purchasing an additional 143,358 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 6.7% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,982,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,626,000 after purchasing an additional 124,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 0.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,653,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,368,000 after purchasing an additional 13,204 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.04% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Company Profile (NYSE:ARI)

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which originates, acquires, invests in, and manages performing commercial real estate mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments. It offers loan programs that include senior loans, subordinate debt, bridge loans, and preferred equity.

