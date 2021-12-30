Applied Graphene Materials (LON:AGM) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $25.53

Applied Graphene Materials plc (LON:AGM)’s stock price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 25.53 ($0.34) and traded as low as GBX 22.20 ($0.30). Applied Graphene Materials shares last traded at GBX 24 ($0.32), with a volume of 119,586 shares trading hands.

The company has a current ratio of 6.46, a quick ratio of 6.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of £15.08 million and a PE ratio of -4.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 25.52.

Applied Graphene Materials Company Profile (LON:AGM)

Applied Graphene Materials plc engages in the manufacture, dispersion, and development of applications for graphene primarily in the United Kingdom. It offers reduced graphene oxide and graphene nanoplatelets dispersion for use in paints and coatings; car waxes and polishes; polymers and composite materials; thermal paste adhesive materials; lubricants and functional fluids; batteries; and electrochemical energy storage systems.

