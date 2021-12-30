APY.Finance (APY) 24 Hour Volume Tops $237,247.00

APY.Finance (CURRENCY:APY) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 30th. One APY.Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.27 or 0.00000580 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, APY.Finance has traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar. APY.Finance has a market cap of $15.66 million and $237,247.00 worth of APY.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002114 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001774 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.64 or 0.00058448 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,685.49 or 0.07792192 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.91 or 0.00073816 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,318.98 or 1.00045966 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.14 or 0.00053156 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00007978 BTC.

APY.Finance Profile

APY.Finance’s genesis date was November 5th, 2020. APY.Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 57,060,790 coins. APY.Finance’s official Twitter account is @apyfinance . The official message board for APY.Finance is medium.com/apy-finance . The official website for APY.Finance is apy.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “APY.Finance gives users a single place to deposit their liquidity. The platform handles all the heavy lifting of yield farming by pooling user liquidity and distributing the gas cost. This was designed to make onboarding simple and cheap. “

Buying and Selling APY.Finance

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as APY.Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade APY.Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy APY.Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

