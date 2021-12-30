Aqua Power Systems (OTCMKTS:APSI) Stock Price Up 3.8%

Aqua Power Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:APSI)’s stock price rose 3.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.27 and last traded at $0.27. Approximately 40,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 193,589 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.26.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.23.

Aqua Power Systems Company Profile (OTCMKTS:APSI)

Aqua Power Systems, Inc develops solar energy collection farms on commercial and industrial buildings located on distressed, blighted and underutilized commercial land in North Carolina and other southern states of the U.S. It also leases space on the roofs or warehouses, installs photovoltaic systems, and sells the energy to energy utility companies.

Read More: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Aqua Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aqua Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.