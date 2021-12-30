Arch Capital Group LTD. Acquires New Position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB)

Arch Capital Group LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,020,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,916,000. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF comprises about 18.3% of Arch Capital Group LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Arch Capital Group LTD. owned 1.74% of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 37.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,648,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,187,000 after buying an additional 1,524,703 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 223.1% in the 3rd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 2,053,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418,010 shares during the last quarter. NWI Management LP bought a new position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $132,582,000. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $85,732,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 103.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 1,130,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,918,000 after purchasing an additional 576,147 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA KWEB opened at $34.06 on Thursday. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a 52 week low of $33.88 and a 52 week high of $104.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.38.

See Also: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.