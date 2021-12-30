Archaea Energy (NYSE:LFG) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Archaea Energy (NYSE:LFG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Archaea Energy LLC is involved in developing renewable natural gas from high-carbon emission processes and industries by capturing recurring emissions from food waste, wastewater, agricultural waste and landfill gas. It operates and manages RNG projects throughout the entire energy life cycle and offers off-take partners. Archaea Energy LLC, formerly known as Rice Acquisition Corp., is based in CARNEGIE, Pa. “

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on LFG. Citigroup started coverage on Archaea Energy in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Archaea Energy in a report on Monday, October 11th. They set a buy rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Johnson Rice started coverage on Archaea Energy in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a buy rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock.

NYSE LFG opened at $17.23 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.04. Archaea Energy has a fifty-two week low of $9.62 and a fifty-two week high of $22.01.

Archaea Energy (NYSE:LFG) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $11.99 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Archaea Energy will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Renewable Energy Systems Aria sold 656,300 shares of Archaea Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.95, for a total value of $11,780,585.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Archaea Energy in the third quarter worth about $374,000. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Archaea Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $254,000. Moore Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Archaea Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $2,201,000. Beryl Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Archaea Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $345,000. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT bought a new stake in Archaea Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $2,872,000.

