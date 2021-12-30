Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) Shares Up 3%

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO)’s stock price shot up 3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $5.49 and last traded at $5.49. 7,885 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,090,639 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.33.

Several brokerages recently commented on ARCO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arcos Dorados from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Bank of America downgraded shares of Arcos Dorados from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.62.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.44. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 50.81, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97.

Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.06. Arcos Dorados had a net margin of 0.95% and a return on equity of 13.28%. The firm had revenue of $723.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $712.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.14) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Arcos Dorados during the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Arcos Dorados by 3.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,186,085 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $19,022,000 after acquiring an additional 112,256 shares during the last quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Arcos Dorados by 2.2% during the second quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC now owns 418,161 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,496,000 after acquiring an additional 8,835 shares during the last quarter. Auxier Asset Management lifted its position in Arcos Dorados by 2.3% during the second quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 400,551 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,391,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC lifted its position in Arcos Dorados by 14.7% during the second quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 144,423 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $862,000 after acquiring an additional 18,500 shares during the last quarter. 38.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Arcos Dorados Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of restaurants. The firm operates and franchises McDonald’s restaurants in the food services industry through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Caribbean Division, North Latin America division (NOLAD), and South Latin America division (SLAD).

