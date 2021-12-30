Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $12.90 Million

Equities research analysts expect Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) to post sales of $12.90 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Arcturus Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $43.40 million and the lowest is $1.50 million. Arcturus Therapeutics posted sales of $2.24 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 475.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, March 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Arcturus Therapeutics will report full year sales of $20.03 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.07 million to $49.97 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $255.72 million, with estimates ranging from $189.40 million to $369.14 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Arcturus Therapeutics.

Get Arcturus Therapeutics alerts:

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.40) by ($0.65). The company had revenue of $2.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.70 million. Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2,227.82% and a negative return on equity of 55.78%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.92) earnings per share.

ARCT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Arcturus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Arcturus Therapeutics from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Arcturus Therapeutics from $46.00 to $31.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

In other news, COO Pad Chivukula sold 3,633 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $145,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,287,700 in the last three months. 12.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Arcturus Therapeutics by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,755,654 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $59,411,000 after purchasing an additional 357,619 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Arcturus Therapeutics by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,720,708 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $82,216,000 after purchasing an additional 17,199 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,358,532 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $64,911,000 after buying an additional 143,631 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,358,532 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $62,492,000 after buying an additional 143,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 400,369 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $19,129,000 after buying an additional 16,752 shares during the last quarter. 82.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ARCT traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.82. The company had a trading volume of 373,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 826,054. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -5.20 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a current ratio of 6.19, a quick ratio of 6.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.04. Arcturus Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $24.87 and a twelve month high of $89.18.

About Arcturus Therapeutics

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings, Inc is a clinical-stage mRNA medicines and vaccines company, which focuses on the development of infectious disease vaccines and significant opportunities within liver and respiratory rare diseases. Its products include LUNAR-COV19, LUNAR-FLU, LUNAR-OTC, and LUNAR-CF. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Featured Article: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Arcturus Therapeutics (ARCT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Arcturus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcturus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.