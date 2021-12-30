Argus Increases AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Price Target to $88.00

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) had its price objective lifted by Argus from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Argus’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 13.80% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on ACM. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of AECOM from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of AECOM from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AECOM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of AECOM from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of AECOM from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.63.

NYSE ACM traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $77.33. 2,513 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 855,269. AECOM has a 12-month low of $48.57 and a 12-month high of $77.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $11.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $71.94 and a 200 day moving average of $66.49.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The construction company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. AECOM had a net margin of 1.30% and a return on equity of 14.55%. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.37 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that AECOM will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

AECOM announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, September 23rd that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to reacquire up to 10.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other AECOM news, Director Daniel R. Tishman sold 29,792 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total value of $2,055,648.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ACM. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in AECOM by 48.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,803 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $683,000 after acquiring an additional 3,540 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AECOM by 49.4% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 7,232 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 2,391 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AECOM by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,710 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of AECOM during the 2nd quarter worth $1,507,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of AECOM by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,176 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. 86.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About AECOM

AECOM engages in the design, build, finance and operation of infrastructure assets for governments, businesses and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The Americas segment engages in planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design and construction management services to commercial and government clients in the United States, Canada and Latin America in major end markets such as transportation, water, government, facilities, environmental and energy.

