Argus Increases Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Price Target to $1,313.00

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at Argus from $1,010.00 to $1,313.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the electric vehicle producer’s stock. Argus’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 20.88% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $924.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Tesla from $950.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $950.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday. Tudor Pickering assumed coverage on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $537.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of Tesla from $580.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $822.84.

NASDAQ:TSLA traded down $2.28 on Tuesday, hitting $1,086.19. The stock had a trading volume of 18,639,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,500,059. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1,061.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $835.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Tesla has a 1-year low of $539.49 and a 1-year high of $1,243.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 351.52, a PEG ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 2.03.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.90. Tesla had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The company had revenue of $13.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 56.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tesla will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Elon Musk sold 10,655 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,113.59, for a total value of $11,865,301.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $915.00, for a total value of $1,143,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,288,021 shares of company stock valued at $4,495,521,879 over the last three months. Company insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. BT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. BT Wealth Management LLC now owns 325 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the period. Eagle Ridge Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 1,009 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $782,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Davis Rea LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Davis Rea LTD. now owns 310 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,747 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,906,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Choate Investment Advisors raised its position in Tesla by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 2,081 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,613,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.18% of the company’s stock.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

