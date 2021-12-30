Aritzia Inc. (TSE:ATZ) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Aritzia Inc. (TSE:ATZ) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$51.20.

ATZ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Aritzia from C$44.00 to C$49.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Aritzia in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Aritzia from C$44.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Aritzia from C$43.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on Aritzia from C$43.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th.

TSE:ATZ opened at C$51.64 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$50.50 and its 200 day moving average price is C$42.99. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.70 billion and a PE ratio of 57.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.32. Aritzia has a 52-week low of C$24.39 and a 52-week high of C$53.46.

Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The company reported C$0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.22 by C$0.10. The firm had revenue of C$350.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$302.20 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aritzia will post 1.4400001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jennifer Wong sold 11,908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$51.25, for a total transaction of C$610,285.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$770,390. Also, Senior Officer Philippa (Pippa) Morgan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$49.95, for a total transaction of C$499,460.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 66,008 shares of company stock worth $3,299,145.

Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells apparels and accessories for women in North America. It offers sweatshirts, leggings, blouses, pants, dresses, T-shirts, bodysuits, shorts, skirts, jackets and coats, sweaters, and denims; and accessories, including bralettes and sports bras, hats, bags and pouches, shoes and sneakers, socks and tights, belts, scarves, iPhone cases, and gloves and mittens.

