Artesian Resources (NASDAQ:ARTNA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Artesian Resources (NASDAQ:ARTNA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Artesian Resources Corporation operates as the parent holding company of Artesian Water Company, Inc a regulated public water utility. Artesian Water provides water utility service to customers with in its established service territory in portions of New Castle County, Delaware. “

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on Artesian Resources in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They set a buy rating for the company.

Shares of ARTNA stock opened at $46.36 on Monday. Artesian Resources has a 1 year low of $35.90 and a 1 year high of $47.99. The stock has a market cap of $436.06 million, a PE ratio of 25.76 and a beta of 0.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.01 and its 200-day moving average is $40.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.40.

Artesian Resources (NASDAQ:ARTNA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $24.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.00 million. Artesian Resources had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 18.75%. Equities research analysts predict that Artesian Resources will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Nicholle Renee Taylor sold 4,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.33, for a total value of $201,067.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 20.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Artesian Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Artesian Resources in the 3rd quarter worth $84,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Artesian Resources by 37.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,855 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Artesian Resources by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Artesian Resources by 219.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,327 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 2,287 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.40% of the company’s stock.

Artesian Resources Company Profile

Artesian Resources Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water resource management. Its activities include residential, commercial water and wastewater, government and contract services, and developers. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Newark, DE.

