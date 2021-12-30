ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $17.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 9.96% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Assa Abloy AB offers locks and security products. Its product offer include mechanical locks such as door locks and cylinder locks and security doors, electromechanical locks, electronic locks, door closers, door automatics, access control systems. Assa Abloy also provides secure identity solutions, contactless identification technology solutions, electronic lock systems and safes for hotels and cruise ships. The Company primarily sells in Europe and in North America. Assa Abloy AB is based in Stockholm, Sweden. “

Get ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) alerts:

ASAZY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank upgraded ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. HSBC lowered ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS ASAZY opened at $15.46 on Tuesday. ASSA ABLOY AB has a 12 month low of $12.15 and a 12 month high of $16.66. The company has a market cap of $32.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.11 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.26.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) had a return on equity of 16.69% and a net margin of 11.27%. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ASSA ABLOY AB will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) Company Profile

Assa Abloy AB engages in the provision of intelligent lock and security solutions. It operates through the following divisions: Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Americas; Asia Pacific; Global Technologies and Entrance Systems. The EMEA, Americas and Asia Pacific divisions manufacture and sell mechanical and electromechanical locks, security doors and hardware in their respective geographical markets.

Featured Article: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (ASAZY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.