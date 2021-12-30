Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Grows Position in American States Water (NYSE:AWR)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in American States Water (NYSE:AWR) by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,304 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,882 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned about 0.12% of American States Water worth $3,874,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AWR. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American States Water in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of American States Water in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of American States Water in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of American States Water in the third quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of American States Water by 56.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 732 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on AWR. Zacks Investment Research cut American States Water from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Barclays cut American States Water from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $87.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on American States Water from $98.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st.

In other American States Water news, Director Anne M. Holloway sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.64, for a total value of $47,820.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director John R. Fielder sold 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.10, for a total value of $32,935.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 8,250 shares of company stock worth $767,179. 0.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

American States Water stock opened at $102.60 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of 40.39 and a beta of 0.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $95.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.03. American States Water has a 52 week low of $70.07 and a 52 week high of $102.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.01. American States Water had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 18.60%. The firm had revenue of $136.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.00 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that American States Water will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. American States Water’s payout ratio is 57.48%.

