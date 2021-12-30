Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $3.10 Million Holdings in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) by 75.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,040 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in OneMain were worth $3,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in OneMain in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in OneMain during the second quarter worth about $36,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in OneMain by 104.8% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC raised its stake in OneMain by 43.6% during the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new position in OneMain during the third quarter worth about $55,000.

Shares of OMF stock opened at $50.27 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.08. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $44.45 and a one year high of $63.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a PE ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.97.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.07. OneMain had a return on equity of 44.81% and a net margin of 30.87%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 10.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.57%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 1st. OneMain’s payout ratio is 26.67%.

In other OneMain news, CEO Douglas H. Shulman purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $50.73 per share, for a total transaction of $50,730.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Douglas H. Shulman purchased 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $56.12 per share, for a total transaction of $126,270.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on OMF shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded OneMain from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JMP Securities lowered their target price on OneMain from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on OneMain from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Seaport Research Partners started coverage on OneMain in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of OneMain in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.85.

OneMain Holdings, Inc is a consumer finance company, which provides origination, underwriting and servicing of personal loans, primarily to non-prime customers. It operates through the Consumer & Insurance and Other segments. The Consumer and Insurance segment comprises of service secured and unsecured personal loans, voluntary credit and non-credit insurance, and related products through its combined branch network, digital platform, and centralized operations.

