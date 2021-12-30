Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $3.73 Million Stock Position in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. reduced its position in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 68,104 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,118 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Sensata Technologies were worth $3,726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,182,079 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $822,135,000 after buying an additional 230,545 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 5.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,893,165 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $573,507,000 after purchasing an additional 499,812 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 5.9% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,494,332 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $260,537,000 after purchasing an additional 252,388 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 81.0% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,162,152 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $241,279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,863,153 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 8.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,430,867 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $198,887,000 after purchasing an additional 254,873 shares during the period. 96.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Sensata Technologies alerts:

In other news, Director Martha N. Sullivan sold 45,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.47, for a total value of $2,571,079.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sensata Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Sensata Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Sensata Technologies from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Sensata Technologies in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.56.

Shares of Sensata Technologies stock opened at $61.03 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $58.73. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a one year low of $51.31 and a one year high of $64.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $951.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $929.74 million. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 9.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Sensata Technologies

Sensata Technologies Holding Plc is a global industrial technology company, which engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electromechanical, electronic sensors and controls. The firm operates through the following two segments: Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment designs and manufactures sensors for the automotive and heavy vehicle and off-road markets.

Read More: What are the benefits of momentum investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Sensata Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensata Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.