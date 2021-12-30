Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $3.91 Million Holdings in Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lessened its position in shares of Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,804 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 819 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Athene were worth $3,912,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ATH. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Athene by 39.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 60,261 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,458,000 after purchasing an additional 17,160 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Athene by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 166,866 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,809,000 after buying an additional 14,336 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Athene by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 149,641 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,101,000 after buying an additional 11,141 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in Athene by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 20,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Athene by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,916 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after buying an additional 2,524 shares in the last quarter. 85.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Martin P. Klein sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.69, for a total value of $351,267.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP John Leonard Golden sold 1,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.98, for a total value of $153,712.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,175 shares of company stock valued at $954,260 in the last quarter. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ATH stock opened at $83.64 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $16.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.70. Athene Holding Ltd. has a twelve month low of $40.21 and a twelve month high of $91.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $84.35 and a 200-day moving average of $73.36.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. Athene had a return on equity of 14.35% and a net margin of 13.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Athene Holding Ltd. will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on ATH shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Athene from $73.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Athene from $74.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Athene from $68.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist boosted their price target on Athene from $68.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Athene from $66.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Athene presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.34.

Athene Company Profile

Athene Holding Ltd. is engages in the provision of retirement services. The firm issues, reinsures and acquires retirement savings products and institutional products. It operates through following segments: Retirement Services, and Corporate and Other. The Retirement Services segment is comprised of US and Bermuda operations, which issue and reinsure retirement savings products and institutional products.

