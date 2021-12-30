Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Increases Stake in Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) by 33.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 82,419 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,729 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned about 0.18% of Radware worth $2,779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in Radware by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 48,208 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,626,000 after purchasing an additional 5,164 shares during the period. Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC purchased a new position in Radware in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,011,000. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd increased its stake in Radware by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 46,698 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,575,000 after purchasing an additional 3,023 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Radware by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 69,225 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,131,000 after purchasing an additional 5,723 shares during the period. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Radware by 35.8% during the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 57,590 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after buying an additional 15,182 shares during the period. 80.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ RDWR opened at $41.47 on Thursday. Radware Ltd. has a twelve month low of $24.93 and a twelve month high of $41.59. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.97, a PEG ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.53.

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. Radware had a return on equity of 5.76% and a net margin of 5.81%. The company had revenue of $73.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Radware Ltd. will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RDWR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer cut Radware from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Radware in a research note on Sunday, November 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Radware from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.80.

Radware Ltd. engages in the provision of application delivery and cyber security solutions for virtual, cloud, and software defined data centers. Its products include application and network security, and application delivery. The application and network security offers real-time network and application attack mitigation solution that protects the application infrastructure against network and application downtime, application vulnerability exploitation, malware spread, information theft, web service attacks, and web defacement.

