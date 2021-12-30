Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 11,291 Shares of Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 161,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,291 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned about 0.15% of Independence Realty Trust worth $3,293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,154,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $349,190,000 after purchasing an additional 89,089 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,966,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $218,155,000 after purchasing an additional 535,903 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,294,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $96,527,000 after acquiring an additional 243,957 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 88.1% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,044,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,505,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,140,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,022,000 after acquiring an additional 107,296 shares during the last quarter. 92.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:IRT opened at $24.44 on Thursday. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.01 and a twelve month high of $25.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.37. The company has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 0.94.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.09). Independence Realty Trust had a return on equity of 4.00% and a net margin of 12.85%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Independence Realty Trust, Inc. will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 29th. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 165.52%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on IRT. Citigroup upped their price target on Independence Realty Trust from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, November 15th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Independence Realty Trust from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Independence Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.14.

Independence Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which acquires, owns, operates, improves and manages multifamily apartment communities across non-gateway U.S. markets. It aims to provide stockholders risk-adjusted returns through diligent portfolio management, operational performance and consistent return of capital through distributions and capital appreciation.

