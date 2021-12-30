Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $287.60 Million

Analysts predict that Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) will post $287.60 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Astec Industries’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $293.30 million and the lowest is $281.91 million. Astec Industries posted sales of $238.90 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, March 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Astec Industries will report full-year sales of $1.12 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.11 billion to $1.12 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.24 billion to $1.25 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Astec Industries.

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.19. Astec Industries had a return on equity of 6.84% and a net margin of 3.97%. The business had revenue of $267.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. Astec Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Astec Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Sidoti raised shares of Astec Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.25.

ASTE traded down $0.61 on Wednesday, hitting $69.90. The company had a trading volume of 71,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,602. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 37.75 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.49. Astec Industries has a 12-month low of $50.29 and a 12-month high of $80.00.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is an increase from Astec Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. Astec Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.95%.

In related news, insider Matthew T. Sr Litchfield, Sr. sold 1,081 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.11, for a total value of $76,869.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Astec Industries by 50.7% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,533,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,505,000 after purchasing an additional 515,512 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Astec Industries by 48,177.8% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 497,261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,758,000 after buying an additional 496,231 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Astec Industries by 428.7% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 277,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,466,000 after purchasing an additional 225,010 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its position in Astec Industries by 26.9% during the second quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 395,372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,886,000 after buying an additional 83,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Astec Industries by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 281,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,708,000 after purchasing an additional 58,304 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.89% of the company’s stock.

Astec Industries Company Profile

Astec Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of equipment and components for the infrastructure, and aggregate and mining industries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions, Material Solutions, and Corporate. The Infrastructure Solutions segment markets line of asphalt plants and related components, asphalt pavers, screeds, milling machines, material transfer vehicles, stabilizers, and related ancillary equipment.

