Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) Shares Sold by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd lessened its stake in shares of Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) by 11.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 485 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Astec Industries were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Astec Industries by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 614,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,697,000 after buying an additional 7,396 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of Astec Industries during the second quarter worth $262,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Astec Industries by 1.3% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 157,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,910,000 after purchasing an additional 2,032 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Astec Industries by 12.4% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 128,271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,073,000 after purchasing an additional 14,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Astec Industries by 20.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 290,587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,290,000 after purchasing an additional 49,179 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Astec Industries stock opened at $69.90 on Thursday. Astec Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.29 and a twelve month high of $80.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.78 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $65.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.56.

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.19. Astec Industries had a return on equity of 6.84% and a net margin of 3.97%. The firm had revenue of $267.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $266.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Astec Industries, Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. This is a boost from Astec Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Astec Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.95%.

In related news, insider Matthew T. Sr Litchfield, Sr. sold 1,081 shares of Astec Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.11, for a total value of $76,869.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Astec Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Sidoti upgraded Astec Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.25.

About Astec Industries

Astec Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of equipment and components for the infrastructure, and aggregate and mining industries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions, Material Solutions, and Corporate. The Infrastructure Solutions segment markets line of asphalt plants and related components, asphalt pavers, screeds, milling machines, material transfer vehicles, stabilizers, and related ancillary equipment.

