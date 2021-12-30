Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. Lowers Position in Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR)

Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. lessened its stake in Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,071 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,292 shares during the period. Kymera Therapeutics comprises approximately 3.1% of Asymmetry Capital Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. owned 0.17% of Kymera Therapeutics worth $5,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Kymera Therapeutics by 60.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kymera Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its position in Kymera Therapeutics by 47.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in Kymera Therapeutics by 168.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Kymera Therapeutics by 1,326.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,122 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ KYMR opened at $62.85 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.19 and a beta of 1.30. Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.93 and a 52 week high of $87.85.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $20.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.18 million. Kymera Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 24.30% and a negative net margin of 112.31%. Equities research analysts expect that Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KYMR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Brookline Capital Acquisition initiated coverage on Kymera Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Brookline Capital Management reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Kymera Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kymera Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on Kymera Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.00.

In related news, insider Jared Gollob sold 14,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.22, for a total transaction of $948,047.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bruce N. Jacobs sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.56, for a total transaction of $535,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 72,996 shares of company stock worth $4,188,243 over the last 90 days. 23.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; and STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases.

