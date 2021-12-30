Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. Takes $1.17 Million Position in Avalo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AVTX)

Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Avalo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AVTX) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 534,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,165,000. Avalo Therapeutics makes up approximately 0.7% of Asymmetry Capital Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tamar Securities LLC acquired a new position in Avalo Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Avalo Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,917,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Avalo Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $139,000. Minot Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avalo Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $225,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avalo Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $113,000. Institutional investors own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Avalo Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ:AVTX opened at $1.64 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.04, a quick ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.07. Avalo Therapeutics Inc has a 12 month low of $1.62 and a 12 month high of $4.50.

Avalo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.01. Avalo Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,211.01% and a negative return on equity of 272.08%. The business had revenue of $1.35 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Avalo Therapeutics Inc will post -0.84 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Avalo Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company.

Avalo Therapeutics Company Profile

Avalo Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of treatments for rare and orphan diseases. Its lead product candidates include CERC-801, CERC-802, and CERC-803, which are therapies for inherited metabolic disorders known as congenital disorders of glycosylation.

Read More: What is the market perform rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avalo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AVTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Avalo Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avalo Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.