Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) Trading Down 3.2%

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) was down 3.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $16.47 and last traded at $16.50. Approximately 13,314 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 845,365 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.04.

Several research analysts have commented on ATRA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Atara Biotherapeutics from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Mizuho started coverage on Atara Biotherapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.67.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of -4.71 and a beta of 1.91.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.92) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -3.29 EPS for the current year.

In other Atara Biotherapeutics news, Director Matthew K. Fust sold 13,354 shares of Atara Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total value of $260,403.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Amar Murugan sold 2,124 shares of Atara Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.12, for a total value of $36,362.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,734 shares of company stock valued at $746,849 over the last 90 days. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ATRA. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 326.1% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,311 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,534 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics during the first quarter worth about $284,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics during the second quarter worth about $117,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 1,155.2% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,845 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 7,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics during the third quarter worth about $181,000.

Atara Biotherapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:ATRA)

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc is an allogeneic T-cell immunotherapy company, which pioneers the development of transformative therapies for patients with serious diseases including solid tumors, hematologic cancers, and autoimmune diseases. also delivers off-the-shelf treatments to patients with high unmet medical need.

