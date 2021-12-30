Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO) Receives $17.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Atlas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Atlas from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atlas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Atlas in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atlas in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $504,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Atlas by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 26,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 6,127 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Atlas by 98.3% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 874,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,288,000 after buying an additional 433,643 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of Atlas by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,121,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,369,000 after buying an additional 201,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc grew its position in shares of Atlas by 54.6% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 28,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. 88.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ATCO traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.18. 4,557 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 674,396. The company has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 22.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.19. Atlas has a 1 year low of $10.42 and a 1 year high of $16.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Atlas (NYSE:ATCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.24. Atlas had a net margin of 14.68% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The business had revenue of $451.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $409.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. Atlas’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Atlas will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 20th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 19th. Atlas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.65%.

About Atlas

Atlas Corp. operates as a global asset manager that owns and operates the businesses in which it invests. It focuses on deploying capital across multiple verticals to create growth opportunities for its shareholders. The firm operates through two subsidiaries, Seaspan and APR. Seaspan is an independent charter owner and operator of containerships and APR provides mobile power solutions.

